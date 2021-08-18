The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to its upcoming program: Basics of Raising Sheep and Goats.

The program will be Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. It is being held at the University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County located at 137 W. Main St. Fredericktown. Please call to RSVP by Aug. 23, at 573-783-3303 or go online to https://extension.missouri.edu/events/basics-of-raising-sheep-goats. This program is free to attend.

The instructor for this program will be Kendra Graham, Livestock Specialist from the University of Missouri Extension. In this program, participants will be learning about management, nutrition, health, fencing, predator control and marketing.

We are excited to be able to offer this program to the people of Madison and surrounding counties. We hope you can be there August 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The University of Missouri Extension is an equal opportunity/ADA institution. Our programs are open to all. If you require special accommodations, please let us know and we will make arrangements.

