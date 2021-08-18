 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basics of raising sheep, goats
0 comments

Basics of raising sheep, goats

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to its upcoming program: Basics of Raising Sheep and Goats.

The program will be Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. It is being held at the University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County located at 137 W. Main St. Fredericktown. Please call to RSVP by Aug. 23, at 573-783-3303 or go online to https://extension.missouri.edu/events/basics-of-raising-sheep-goats. This program is free to attend.

The instructor for this program will be Kendra Graham, Livestock Specialist from the University of Missouri Extension. In this program, participants will be learning about management, nutrition, health, fencing, predator control and marketing.

We are excited to be able to offer this program to the people of Madison and surrounding counties. We hope you can be there August 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The University of Missouri Extension is an equal opportunity/ADA institution. Our programs are open to all. If you require special accommodations, please let us know and we will make arrangements.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
One for the road
Democrat News

One for the road

  • Updated

Just a few short weeks ago, the community drank its last big daddy soda and said goodbye to the Dairy Bar after 42 years.

Kevin Michael Mullins
Obituaries

Kevin Michael Mullins

Kevin Michael Mullins, 37, died Friday, July 30, 2021 in St. Louis. He was born April 25, 1984 in Fredericktown, the son of Kevin Wayne Mullin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News