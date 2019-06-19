{{featured_button_text}}
Turner Brigade Donates To The Battle Of Pilot Knob

On behalf of Turner Brigade Reenactment group, Glen Alsop (right) makes a donation to the Battle of Pilot Knob in memory of its members who recently passed, Josephine Dunakey and Donald Calvin. The generous donation will be used by the Friends of Fort Davidson to help with interpretation and museum collection maintenance. Site Administrator Bryan Bethel accepts the check. 

 Submitted by Bryan Bethel

