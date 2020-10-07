Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site hosts combined public meeting

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Elephant Rocks State Park Oct. 17. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site day-use picnic shelter.

The park staff will also be celebrating family with an activity before the meeting. Each child in attendance will be given a wooden garden box or tool box to construct for that special person who fills the role of guardian.

The public is invited to share comments about the facilities and their operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.