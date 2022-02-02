Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site hosts February Art Show featuring Chloe Hellweg

Team members at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site invite the public to a February Art Show featuring artist Chloe Hellweg from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays during the month of February.

Hellweg is new to the Arcadia Valley, having recently moved here with her family. The Hellwegs live on a hobby farm in the valley and look forward to expanding it in the spring, with the goal of living more self-sufficiently and enjoying the beautiful nature and mountains. She is a self-taught artist and will graduate from home schooling this year. She has been an artist her entire life and has worked in several mediums. Her show will be mostly oil and acrylic paintings and will feature a variety of subjects, including some from the Arcadia Valley.

The site will host a “Meet the Artist” opening night reception from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 5. Hellweg will be at the museum for the reception and available to visit with the public about her art and her inspiration. The museum will provide light refreshments.

This event is free and open to the public.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple St. in Pilot Knob. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-546-3454.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

