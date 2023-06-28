The Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce will again partner with Missouri State Parks and Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site to celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display July 4. The event will go from 3 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, on the historic site’s grounds.

For more information, contact the site’s museum at 573-546-3454 and speak with Brick or Bryan. The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple in Pilot Knob.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.