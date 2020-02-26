Be a hero for patients: Donate blood during Red Cross Month
0 comments

Be a hero for patients: Donate blood during Red Cross Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross

The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives. Be a hero for patients in need. Heroes of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to provide hope and help for patients across the country.

Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15:

Fredericktown:

3/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fredericktown High School, 805 East Highway 72

3/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy Fredericktown, 1025 Highway 72 Bypass

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Noby LaPlant

Noby LaPlant, 93, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born November 20, 1926 in the C…

Obituaries

Gary D. Damouth

Gary D. Damouth, 69, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born November 27, 1950 in St. Louis, the son of Author and Pearl Damouth Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News