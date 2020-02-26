Be a hero for patients: Donate blood during Red Cross Month

The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives. Be a hero for patients in need. Heroes of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to provide hope and help for patients across the country.

Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15:

Fredericktown:

3/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fredericktown High School, 805 East Highway 72

3/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy Fredericktown, 1025 Highway 72 Bypass

