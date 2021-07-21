'Be you, be happy'

The artwork of Talisha Cowin is currently on display at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
The specific pieces on display are work she did for the children's book "Ghosts of Dillard Mill," a children's book by Rick Mansfield.
Both artist and author will be at the library at 6 p.m., July 27 to sell and autograph copies of the endearing tale set in the Ozarks.
Cowin is from Ellington. She majored in Art at Mineral Area College under the instruction of Jim Wilson and then attended Three Rivers College under instructor David Fielding.
Cowin said Wilson taught her one of the greatest lessons, "draw what you see, not what you think you see."
"I first seriously painted in my sophomore year of high school," Cowin said. "I was terrible but I enjoyed it enough that I kept going and eventually it became my passion. I can't and don't want to imagine my life any other way."
Cowin said this is the first book she has gotten the opportunity to illustrate but said there will very soon be more.
"Mr. Mansfield is hard at work spinning wonderful tales and I can't wait to put them into images," Cowin said. "Illustrating is a lot of great fun. It's one of the things I've always wanted to do when I was little. I always loved storytelling and now I can really press harder into learning more about it."
Cowin said with "Ghosts of Dillard Mill" it was very important to have an energy.
"The main characters face is always just beyond view, so children can't see her expressions," Cowin said. "The girl is young with a very active imagination, so I can see her being energetic and full of motion."
Cowin said the paintings displayed in Fredericktown are mostly watercolor but her true joy is quickly becoming oil paint.
"I am a true believer in dabbling in different medians," Cowin said. "Many feelings can be shown through styles of paint. Watercolor for example is easier to make soft and gentle, while acrylic paint is very bold and solid."
Cowin said, one of her most favorite pieces is an acrylic painting called "Summer Joy."
"When I was visiting my husband's family near San Francisco there was a pier," Cowin said. "There were seals flopping around on a deck and unique shops lined up and down it. In the center of it all was a gorgeous carousal. I took a picture of it and eventually I painted it. I was able to convey how it made me feel with warm colors and the lights glow."
Cowin said she feels inspired nearly everyday.
"I am inspired by nature, culture, my cats, and color," Cowin said. "It's fair to say a majority of my work are based on these things that uplift me."
As for motivation to follow her dream, she gives most of the credit to her older brother for setting her off on this path.
"We are only about a year and a half apart, but he always seemed so much more advanced then myself," Cowin said. "I remember us as very small children seated at our great grandmother's kitchen table in her humble abode, marker in hand and free type paper at the ready, you know the type of paper with the holes you have to gently detach. We'd sit there for hours scribbling away."
Cowin said her brother always made her push herself to be better, and when he felt really nice, he would teach her things. She said she may have never pursued art if it were not for him.
"Becoming an artist can be a very hard dream to follow," Cowin said. "I think one of the hardest things about it is there is no set path. We often stumble or happen upon the people that change our course forever. When that time comes we have to be ready."
Cowin's advice to anyone who wants to be a professional artist is to always do your very best, don't get discouraged and most importantly, keep learning.
"You can learn from books, videos, and/or just looking at other's work," Cowin said. "You should always thirst to advance your art and mind."
Cowin said, so far in her time as an artist, she has been discouraged when she was not "better" than others and also encouraged by many kind-hearted souls.
"Ladies and gentlemen I have wonderful news, when it comes to art there really isn't a 'better' than anymore," Cowin said. "It's merely an illusion of the mind. Be you. Be happy."
If you would like to meet Cowin and see her art in person, she along with author Rick Mansfield will be at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library at 6 p.m., July 27.
Cowin's art will remain on display through Aug. 30.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com