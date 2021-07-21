'Be you, be happy'

As for motivation to follow her dream, she gives most of the credit to her older brother for setting her off on this path.

"We are only about a year and a half apart, but he always seemed so much more advanced then myself," Cowin said. "I remember us as very small children seated at our great grandmother's kitchen table in her humble abode, marker in hand and free type paper at the ready, you know the type of paper with the holes you have to gently detach. We'd sit there for hours scribbling away."

Cowin said her brother always made her push herself to be better, and when he felt really nice, he would teach her things. She said she may have never pursued art if it were not for him.

"Becoming an artist can be a very hard dream to follow," Cowin said. "I think one of the hardest things about it is there is no set path. We often stumble or happen upon the people that change our course forever. When that time comes we have to be ready."

Cowin's advice to anyone who wants to be a professional artist is to always do your very best, don't get discouraged and most importantly, keep learning.

"You can learn from books, videos, and/or just looking at other's work," Cowin said. "You should always thirst to advance your art and mind."