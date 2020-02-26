Bear Aware

"As black bears become active in the spring, they are on a mission to find food," Conlee said. "Keeping areas free of attractants and letting bears find natural foods is in everyone's best interest. If you see a bear, let the animal be and enjoy the sighting, but be sure to not offer it any food."

Conlee said intentionally feeding bears can be dangerous as it makes the bear comfortable around people and can lead to property damage if the bear returns to search for food.

"When bears lose their fear of humans, they could approach people in search of food or may defend the food sources or territory they associate with people, which can make them dangerous," Conlee said. "When this happens, the bear cannot be relocated and has to be destroyed. A fed bear is a dead bear."

MDC recommends storing garbage inside a secure building or bear-proof container, keeping grills and smokers clean and stored inside, feeding pets a portion at each meal and moving the empty containers inside, refraining from using bird feeders from April through November, using electric fencing to protect beehives, chicken coops, gardens etc., and keeping campsites clean.

Bales said one thing she did not realize was that even if the bear can not reach the food, such as a bird feeder, the scent will still attract it to the area.