Beautification Committee announces 2022 ornament

The Community Beautification Committee has released this year’s annual Christmas Ornament.
This year’s ornament honors the strength of our community and depicts images of a tornado and Rusty the lineman.
Ornaments may be purchased at Country Lane Florist, The Depot Cafe or Madison Co. Farm Supply for $10 each. The majority of the proceeds will go toward projects to keep Fredericktown beautiful. One of the clubs biggest anticipated projects for 2023 includes replacing the billboards on Hwy 67.
The Community Beautification Committee meets at 11:30 p.m., the third Tuesday of every month in the back room of Madison Co. Farm Supply.