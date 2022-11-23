 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beautification Committee announces 2022 ornament

  • 0

The Community Beautification Committee has released this year’s annual Christmas Ornament.

This year’s ornament honors the strength of our community and depicts images of a tornado and Rusty the lineman.

Ornaments may be purchased at Country Lane Florist, The Depot Cafe or Madison Co. Farm Supply for $10 each. The majority of the proceeds will go toward projects to keep Fredericktown beautiful. One of the clubs biggest anticipated projects for 2023 includes replacing the billboards on Hwy 67.

The Community Beautification Committee meets at 11:30 p.m., the third Tuesday of every month in the back room of Madison Co. Farm Supply.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clark Edward "Eddie" Stacy

Clark Edward "Eddie" Stacy, 76, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 14th, 1946 to Clark "Cotton" and Ruby (Thomure…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Mark Logan Gibber to Van S. Gunter, Jr & wifeWD: Brandie L. Anthony - Successor Trustee to SBSC Properties, LLCWD: Christie Lynn Lang…

The American people have spoken

The American people have spoken

The American people have spoken. One-party Democrat rule in Washington will officially come to an end on January 3, 2023, when the newest memb…

From A to Z

From A to Z

Thanksgiving isn’t until next week, but I have been thinking lately about an idea that all of us might take to heart.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News