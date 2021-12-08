Beautifying the community
David Wayne Watson, 56, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Roanoke, Virginia. Dave was born January 28, 1965 to Charles and Lucille Watson in …
The Fredericktown High School football team had six players selected for the MAFC White Division All-Conference Football Team.
The Madison County Miracles on Main Street event will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday on the four main streets around the courthouse square.
November 15, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 8, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Di…
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team finished in second place in the 95th Annual Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament, last week.
Norma Lee (Rainey) Tripp, 86, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Norma was born May 2…
Lincoln Layne Watson
The topic of using public safety tax (Proposition P) revenue to increase the pay scales of city police officers was discussed during the work …
QCD: Anna Marie Webber, trustee to Melissa A. Webber, trusteeQCD: Vadie Sue Kaempfe to Vadie Sue Kaempfe & Judith A. O'NealQCD: Paul Linn …