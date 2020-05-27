Because of them

It’s patriots like Major Floyd B. Parks, who was born and raised in Missouri and went on to become a decorated aviation officer in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He was killed in action on the first day of the Battle of Midway on June 4, 1942, while leading his squadron against Japanese fighters and bombers attacking the island. For his heroism, Major Parks was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross, “for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous devotion,” adding, “there can be little doubt that Major Parks gallantly gave up his life in the service of his country.” Yet, these are just two examples. In total, there have been over 1.1 million Americans, and thousands of Missourians, who have died in service to our country.

This Memorial Day weekend, I hope we all (took) a moment to reflect and honor the lives we have lost for the freedoms we enjoy. Say a prayer for them or observe a moment of silence, but most importantly, cherish what they died for. Their sacrifice has given us what we hold most dear in southern Missouri: the blessing of faith and freedom, the love of family and community, and the defense of home and country. What began as a radical belief almost 250 years ago has become a common virtue in America today: that our rights come not from the generosity of the state, but from the hand of God. However, as President Reagan reminded us, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”