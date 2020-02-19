Become a Master Gardener

To become trained as a Master Gardener, an individual must attend a 30 hour classroom Core Course training. Then the Master Gardener trainee is required to give 30 hours of volunteer service back to their community in approved University of Missouri Extension activities.
There will be training 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays for 11 weeks, starting March 27 and ending June 5, in St. Francois County, at the Weber Road Facility, 1101 Weber Rd., Farmington.
The cost is $200 and includes master gardener core manual, state fee, refreshments and speaker fees. The registration deadline is March 25. To register: Call, email, or online: 573-883-3548, kammlerk@missouri.edu 1300 Progress Pkwy, Suite B Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670; https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/master-gardener-training-farmington
For more information, go to Missouri Master Gardener Program, www.mg.missouri.edu. University of Missouri, Lincoln University, U.S. Department of Agriculture & Local University Extension Councils Cooperating