Bee City USA® renews Mineral Area College’s certification

Bee City USA® has renewed Mineral Area College’s Bee Campus USA certification for 2020 following a rigorous renewal application process.
This completed the efforts of Dr. Chad Follis to accomplish this recertification for Mineral Area College’s efforts to engage the campus in enhancing pollinator habitat both on and off-campus.
Habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change have led to declining pollinator populations around the world. Bee Campus USA, an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, brings campus communities together to sustain pollinators by creating and enhancing habitat, reducing pesticide use, and spreading awareness. Pollinators, including bees, butterflies, moths, bats, and hummingbirds are responsible for the reproduction of 85% of the world’s flowering plants and more than two-thirds of the world’s crop species.
According to Follis, the MAC campus beehives are vital to teaching agriculture.
“Without bees, Americans would eat primarily grain crops with few fresh fruits and vegetables; a great example is blueberries that are 90% pollinated by bees,” said Follis. “Thankfully, we have a thriving partnership with the Parkland Beekeepers Association that allows both groups to teach, share, and learn about bees, their nature, and best practices for management.”
As Mineral Area College moves into its fourth year of being a Bee Campus, there are many new opportunities for raising awareness of the vital role pollinators play in supporting our planet’s ecosystems and food systems. The Mineral Area College Agriculture Department looks forward to continuing its commitment to pollinator conservation in the coming year.
To see Mineral Area College’s annual report along with those of other campuses, visit http://beecityusa.org/annual-reports-campus-2019.
For more information about the nationwide work of Bee City USA visit www.beecityusa.org. For more information about the Bee Campus USA affiliate at Mineral Area College, contact Dr. Chad Follis at 573-518-2323 or cfollis@MineralArea.edu. For more information about Parkland Beekeepers Association visit https://www.parklandbeekeepersassociation.org/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!