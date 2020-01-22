Parkland Beekeepers are holding a beginning workshop at 8 a.m., Jan. 25, at Mineral Area College.
The workshop will be held in Rice Auditorium in the main building of the College. Cost per attendee is $50, which includes a light lunch, dues for Parkland Beekeepers for 2020 and handouts.
Topics will include How to acquire bees, Tools of the trade, Mistakes common to beekeepers, Apitherapy, First year with bees, Observation Hives, as well as others.
You have free articles remaining.
The presenters are members of the Parkland Beekeeping Club as well as guest presenters which include Cory Stevens, Master Beekeeper, President of Missouri State Beekeepers from Bloomfield Mo., Jane Sueme, Master Beekeeper and owner of Isabees a business serving the bee community, from Fenton Mo., Gregg Hitchings, Master Beekeeper from Belleview Mo., and Mary Reed, Distinguished Beekeeper, Founder of Parkland Beekeepers and practicing Apitherapist. Besides the presentations there will be a session that anyone may ask questions of the presenters.
There will be vendors as well as demonstrations by club members and a opportunity for one on one with people who have been active in making this an enjoyable hobby and business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.