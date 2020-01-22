{{featured_button_text}}

Parkland Beekeepers are holding a beginning workshop at 8 a.m., Jan. 25, at Mineral Area College.

The workshop will be held in Rice Auditorium in the main building of the College. Cost per attendee is $50, which includes a light lunch, dues for Parkland Beekeepers for 2020 and handouts.

Topics will include How to acquire bees, Tools of the trade, Mistakes common to beekeepers, Apitherapy, First year with bees, Observation Hives, as well as others.

The presenters are members of the Parkland Beekeeping Club as well as guest presenters which include Cory Stevens, Master Beekeeper, President of Missouri State Beekeepers from Bloomfield Mo., Jane Sueme, Master Beekeeper and owner of Isabees a business serving the bee community, from Fenton Mo., Gregg Hitchings, Master Beekeeper from Belleview Mo., and Mary Reed, Distinguished Beekeeper, Founder of Parkland Beekeepers and practicing Apitherapist. Besides the presentations there will be a session that anyone may ask questions of the presenters.

There will be vendors as well as demonstrations by club members and a opportunity for one on one with people who have been active in making this an enjoyable hobby and business.

