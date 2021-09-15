 Skip to main content
Beginning Day for Eta Eta
Beginning Day for Eta Eta

Eta Eta 2021-2022 Officers

The 2021-2022 new officers for Eta Eta, Circle of Sisters, are, from left, Koelle Paris, Anna Brown, Eve Yaekel, Cindy Griffon and Karen Fulton.

 submitted

Eve Yaekel President of Eta Eta, Circle of Sisters, hosted Beginning Day for the organization at Beaver Valley Club House on Aug. 25.

Members were treated to delicious dollar sandwiches prepared by Lana Stevens, chef at Beaver Valley, along with appetizers, fruit and dessert provided by President Yaekel. 

Following the meal, meetings, committees and socials were reviewed by members. Member Shirley Johnson introduced her cousin, Joan Brown, visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina, as a guest. Debbie Shoemaker also had a lovely little guest, her granddaughter, Charlee Jo.

New officers for 2021-2022 are: President Eve Yaekel, Vice President Cindy Griffon, Recording Secretary Anna Brown, Treasurer Karen Fulton, and Corresponding Secretary Koelle Paris. 

Members concluded the evening by sharing recent events in their lives and their summer adventures. 

