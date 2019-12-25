{{featured_button_text}}
I imagine most of you have attended a Christmas program or concert during this season.

Watching the children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren as they do their part in each production. We love seeing them participate and be involved in each portion of the event.

As we watch, we might forget all about the hours and hours of preparations that it took to have the program come into existence. First comes the ideas behind the entire program; what to present and where it will be held. Next, finding those who will be the best for particular parts; acting, singing, accompanying, costumes, etc. Who will volunteer to make the set props? Will anyone else volunteer their time to help those involved with their lines, songs, etc.? Practices, rehearsals, gathering of materials, printing programs, welcoming committees, refreshment committees, and the list grows longer and longer.

Yet, as we sit and enjoy the end result of their efforts, it all comes together and we are touched by each and every detail of the performance. There is usually one or two that will "steal the show" in one way or another, but all in all, the entire group has put together an interesting and memorable event we will not soon forget.

At this Christmas time, when a lot of our attention is on Bethlehem and the manger, think for a minute about what was transpiring "behind the scenes" in heaven.

Our Heavenly Father was preparing to say goodbye to His son. Jesus was saying goodbye to His Father and coming to earth as a human. He was laying aside His glory, stepping over the portals of heaven and coming to earth into a smelly stable! God had already prepared the hearts of Joseph and Mary for the forthcoming event, and they were human vessels, willing to be used of God. God was instructing the angels when to make a pronouncement to the shepherds. He was preparing a certain star to shine brighter than all others and guide the shepherds where they needed to go. God was touching the hearts of wise men to bring valuable gifts to lay before Jesus, which the family would need. God touched the heart of the inn keeper to give Mary and Joseph a place to stay. (Not the luxurious accommodations that we usually desire, but at least a place safe enough to deliver a baby.)

We may never have considered or appreciated all the preparations that existed before Jesus birth, but God was working "behind the scenes" to set it all in motion at the perfect time and for a specific reason; Jesus Birth! On Christmas this year, let’s rejoice over the greatest gift that has ever been given and thank our Heavenly Father for His love to each of us. Happy Birthday Jesus.

