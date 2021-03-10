 Skip to main content
Ben Truska graduates from MU
In December 2020, nearly 2,000 students received degrees from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Included on the list of graduates is Benjamin Ryan Truska of Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Bachelor of Arts in Classics with an emphasis in Classical Humanities and a Minor in German.

