Benefit for Teddie Bowling, March 27
Benefit for Teddie Bowling, March 27

Local News

There will be a special benefit for Teddie Bowling, at 4 p.m., March 27 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge. The fundraiser is being held to help with medical expenses. Teddie has a brain tumor and a rare form of blood cancer.

