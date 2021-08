Bethel Association is having a benefit singing for the Madison and Iron County Food Banks at the Bethel Tabernacle in Roselle, Mo.

Singing will start at 6 p.m., Aug. 14. There is no admission but a love offering will be taken.

If you can not attend but would like to make a donation please call Brother Larry at 783-5916 or Brother Thurman at 546-3989.

There will be plenty of room to social distance.

