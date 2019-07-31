{{featured_button_text}}

Bethel Association is having the Annual Food Pantry benefit singing Aug. 10. 

It starts at 6 p.m. Bethel Tabernacle is located 11 miles west of Fredericktown or seven miles from Ironton on Hwy 72.

Performing will be Ozark Harmony, Jamie Hovis, Royer Family, Kevin & Kim Adeney and Chris Nelson and Family.

All proceeds go to the Madison County and Iron County Food Banks. No admission. For donations call Bro. Larry at 573-783-5916.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments