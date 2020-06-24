Bernadine Tucker
0 comments

Bernadine Tucker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Bernadine Tucker, 86, died June 21, 2020. She was was born on November 13, 1933 in Madison County, Missouri, the daughter of Gilbert Clinton and Anna Susan Francis.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Tucker; siblings John Francis, Pauline Francis, Juanita Bertke, Thomas Francis, Marsh Francis, and Jerry Francis.

Bernadine is survived by brothers Frank Francis and Eugene Francis, and sister Kathy (Roger) Parsley.

She enjoyed working in her yard, her flowerbeds, and going to flea markets.

Graveside services were Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 2 p.m. at Simmons Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

0 comments
To plant a tree in memory of Bernadine Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lee Gale Royer
Obituaries

Lee Gale Royer

Lee Gale Royer, 79, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 19, 1940 in Silvermines, Missouri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News