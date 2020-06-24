Bernadine Tucker, 86, died June 21, 2020. She was was born on November 13, 1933 in Madison County, Missouri, the daughter of Gilbert Clinton and Anna Susan Francis.
Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Tucker; siblings John Francis, Pauline Francis, Juanita Bertke, Thomas Francis, Marsh Francis, and Jerry Francis.
Bernadine is survived by brothers Frank Francis and Eugene Francis, and sister Kathy (Roger) Parsley.
She enjoyed working in her yard, her flowerbeds, and going to flea markets.
Graveside services were Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 2 p.m. at Simmons Cemetery.
