How many times lately have you heard, "I wish things would get back to normal."
The fact is, ‘normal’ is different for each of us. I think what most everyone is saying or feeling is that they would like to see their individual world return to what they were most comfortable with.
Maybe it was a certain daily routine that now has been totally changed. For instance, no longer leaving home and going to work each day, but rather working from home. Having your children in the house with you while you are trying to work.
Maybe your routine was attending regular sports events, that have now been postponed or cancelled entirely. Not being able to attend church services as you normally did. Trying to determine how and when to buy your groceries or run your errands. Many of the things that we have taken for granted or that we never gave a second thought about down through the years have suddenly changed. And I believe most of us prefer routine, consistency, and what we most usually refer to as "normal."
Consider stopping, pausing, and thinking about what we can do to possibly make each of our lives "better than normal." It takes courage for each of us to be willing to make some changes.
More quiet time to read and study. More creative family times together. More communication with one another (possibly by phone, notes, letters) since we can’t be together physically. New lifestyles that will reflect different priorities. A time to evaluate and recommit ourselves to what is most important.
The problems that seem to be looming before us should not keep us from building new ‘normals.’ Let’s not keep our focus on the issues or problems, but rather be creative in resolutions and ideas. Reach outside your comfort zone and come up with new ideas that can make your future "better than the normal of your past."
We are children of the most high God, and He can give you the most amazing future that you could ever imagine. Ask and see what the Lord can do! He’s more than willing to help your future be "better than normal."
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
