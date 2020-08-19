× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How many times lately have you heard, "I wish things would get back to normal."

The fact is, ‘normal’ is different for each of us. I think what most everyone is saying or feeling is that they would like to see their individual world return to what they were most comfortable with.

Maybe it was a certain daily routine that now has been totally changed. For instance, no longer leaving home and going to work each day, but rather working from home. Having your children in the house with you while you are trying to work.

Maybe your routine was attending regular sports events, that have now been postponed or cancelled entirely. Not being able to attend church services as you normally did. Trying to determine how and when to buy your groceries or run your errands. Many of the things that we have taken for granted or that we never gave a second thought about down through the years have suddenly changed. And I believe most of us prefer routine, consistency, and what we most usually refer to as "normal."

Consider stopping, pausing, and thinking about what we can do to possibly make each of our lives "better than normal." It takes courage for each of us to be willing to make some changes.