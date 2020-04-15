Bicentennial Commission launches poster contest for students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is excited to announce the Bicentennial Poster contest. The contest is open to all students in grades 3-12 in Missouri. Judges will select four posters to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial of statehood. Selected posters will best interpret the theme: Sharing Missouri’s stories: past, present, and future.

Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home-school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions and public libraries. The COVID-19 pandemic, undoubtedly, complicates the sponsorship process. The commission welcomes sponsoring organizations to help facilitate the contest while students are at home during this time. The competition runs now until October 31, 2020. Judges will select the final designs: two from grades 3-6 and two from grades 7-12. Missouri 2021 will be available on all social media platforms to answer questions, including email: contact@missouri2021.org. Complete guidelines and the online submission form can be found at missouri2021.org/bicentennial-poster.

The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is partnering with Hallmark Creative Marketing Studio to design a brochure and develop the selected designs into their final poster format.