Bidding heats up at chamber luncheon

Madison County Chamber of Commerce members battled it out for some highly sought after Feed the Families baked goods at the monthly meeting, March 4.
Feed the Families Organizers Teri Moss and Kim Long brought with them two cookie baskets, two pies and a wine basket to be auctioned off the the highest bidder with all the proceeds going back to Feed the Families.
After all was said and done, the 10-minute auction raised $630 for the cause.
Moss said this is the third or fourth year of holding a small auction at the chamber luncheon and it is always a great time. She said, due to COVID-19, the main event will not be held at KABMS but instead will be completely virtual.
"We normally would have our live auction, but this year we are going to have it on Facebook," Moss said. "The big thing about it is a bake sale and an auction so we had different groups baking pies, baking cakes, making candy, so this year each group and anyone who wants to can bake and have private sales."
Moss asked everyone in the room to take out their phone and follow the Madison County Feed the Families Facebook page. She said the more people who can see the page the more people can be a part of the event starting March 8.
"We are just trying to think outside of the box this year, well last year and this year," Moss said.
Long said they will gladly take any cash donations as well.
"We were fortunate last year and got a rather large donation from someone here in our community, and we actually hit our goal without having the event," Long said. "It's a big way that the food pantries are funded because they don't get much money anymore, so this is what helps them feed everybody all year long."
Long said, if you can help in anyway, even a little bit, it all adds up and does big things.
"We did $25,000 last year, even without having it," Long said. "So with donations and people and churches and individuals doing things and selling things on the side, it came together and did big things. We always say it is a God thing so it will work out."
Diane and Chuck McHenry came to the chamber luncheon to discuss the Missouri Whitewater Championship scheduled for March 20.
"This year it is scaled back a little bit because of COVID and all the concerns about gathering too many people at one time," Diane said. "It is a one day event and it is on March 20 which is a Saturday and it will be mostly just the downriver events."
Diane said there will not be a slalom course this year. She said downriver events will be held starting at 11 a.m. and go throughout the afternoon.
"In years past we probably had 300 or 400 people participating, judging, putting up gates, doing safety," Chuck said. "That's mostly for the slalom course, which is kayaking through the gates and that is very crowd pleasing."
Chuck said this year spectators will be able to see boaters from along the entire path from Millstream Gardens down to Silvermines.
"As far as people, this year we are expecting about 100 people, so about a quarter of what we normally get," Chuck said. "It still seems to come to Fredericktown. Fredericktown is where people want to come to get gas, to get food. You have great restaurants here and in the past you have supported us very well."
Chuck said they appreciate Fredericktown, the people and all they have to offer.
"This is a race where people come from all over," Chuck said. "There is a lot of people who are going to see your town. For the race itself we have people coming from Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas and usually we have a guy that comes from Kansas."
Chuck said, if the river is low or if it is too high there will be an option to postpone the event to the next weekend. He said this is possible for this year because the gates will not be hung for the slalom race.
For more information about the races visit MissouriWhitewater.org
In other business MCCC President Beth Simmons announced R-I Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen as a newly-appointed MCCC board member.
"We had a board member step down," Simmons said. "Alicia Hill decided to step down from the board. We have appointed Melanie Allen. We always enjoy being able to work with the school district, so this will be a great relationship for the chamber and the school district."
"I'm very glad to be here," Allen said. "I love this community and I am just very, very honored to be asked to do this so thank you very much. I'm looking forward to it."
MCCC will have a Perk Before Work event at 7:30 a.m., March 16 at 72 West Motors & RVs.
The next luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m., April 1 at Fredericktown United Methodist Church with lunch catered by The Depot.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com