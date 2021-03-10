Bidding heats up at chamber luncheon

Long said they will gladly take any cash donations as well.

"We were fortunate last year and got a rather large donation from someone here in our community, and we actually hit our goal without having the event," Long said. "It's a big way that the food pantries are funded because they don't get much money anymore, so this is what helps them feed everybody all year long."

Long said, if you can help in anyway, even a little bit, it all adds up and does big things.

"We did $25,000 last year, even without having it," Long said. "So with donations and people and churches and individuals doing things and selling things on the side, it came together and did big things. We always say it is a God thing so it will work out."

Diane and Chuck McHenry came to the chamber luncheon to discuss the Missouri Whitewater Championship scheduled for March 20.

"This year it is scaled back a little bit because of COVID and all the concerns about gathering too many people at one time," Diane said. "It is a one day event and it is on March 20 which is a Saturday and it will be mostly just the downriver events."

Diane said there will not be a slalom course this year. She said downriver events will be held starting at 11 a.m. and go throughout the afternoon.