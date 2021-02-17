Biden kicks off administration with job-destroying energy moves

The Paris Agreement seeks to eliminate the use of coal, an affordable energy source that Missourians have historically relied on to power more than 80% of our electricity. Getting rid of coal means higher energy prices. It amounts to a new energy tax on anyone who flips a light switch, buys groceries, or harvests a crop.

The agreement also requires the U.S. to send billions of taxpayer dollars to developing countries under the name of “climate mitigation assistance.” And it allows our adversaries like Russia and China to increase emissions while we place extensive restrictions on ourselves. The Paris Agreement will cost trillions of dollars and millions of jobs. Simply put, it’s a bad deal for America.

Third, the Biden administration has banned new leases for oil and gas production on public lands and offshore waters. If this leads to a total ban on energy production on federal territory, one analysis estimated it could cost one million jobs by 2022. By 2030, U.S. GDP could be cut by a cumulative $700 billion. It would mean we would likely have to import energy from overseas – sending American jobs to places like China, Russia, Venezuela, and the Middle East.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. became a net total energy exporter in 2019, a feat last achieved in 1952. The Biden energy ban could wipe out our energy independence.