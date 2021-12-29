Biden’s bad year

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took his oath of office and promised to unify the country. But only hours after making that pledge, he abandoned that promise and pushed forth with the most partisan agenda I’ve seen in my lifetime.

Now, almost a year later, we are seeing the results of that radicalism. Families are struggling to put food on the table and medicine in their cabinet as inflation is at its highest level in 40 years, driven in large part by out-of-control government spending. Folks are struggling to afford gas after Biden reversed America’s energy independence by stopping key energy infrastructure through his executive orders. Nearly 2 MILLION people have crossed our southern border illegally, creating competition for jobs, after the president abandoned the wall and border security rules. Murder has risen drastically in nearly every one of America’s metropolitan areas, while the president attacks our police officers and makes it harder for them to do their jobs. Millions of Americans are scared of and angry at their government since the president began threatening their jobs and their ability to contribute to society if they don’t get vaccinated. And our country’s reputation is in shambles after leaving our own citizens to fend for themselves when he withdrew from Afghanistan. This administration’s record is shameful, but the worst part is they think the answer is more of the same.

In fact, the Biden Administration can’t even tell the truth about their agenda. Look no further than their recent attempts at forcing through their reckless $5 trillion spending bill through Congress. From the start the White House and Democrat leaders claimed this bill would be fully paid for and would cost zero. As the Republican Leader of the House Budget Committee, along with Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, we called on the Congressional Budget Office to conduct a full analysis and reveal the true cost of this legislation. What we discovered was shocking - it’s the most expensive piece of legislation in American history with over $5 trillion in new spending and $3 trillion in new debt. And while last week’s news that Sen. Manchin would no longer support this bill should be good news for hardworking Americans struggling with inflation, the administration’s response has been to attack the Congressional Budget Office and insist they will still try to pass their socialist bill.

This is a common theme with Joe Biden’s White House and the Washington Democrats: say one thing and do another – or in some cases, deliberately lie to the American people. We saw this when Joe Biden passed a $2 trillion spending bill supposedly aimed at fighting COVID, but less than 9% of the money spent went to combat the virus. It was the Biden Bailout Bill, NOT the American Rescue Plan.

Americans need a break from the multitude of crises they’re facing now. Under President Trump’s leadership our nation experienced record setting economic growth -- median household incomes hit the highest level ever seen, manufacturing jobs grew at the fastest rate in three decades, and unemployment was down to record lows. The reason was simple; jobs, wages, families, and small business were all thriving because of the tax and regulatory relief delivered under President Trump. Things like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which resulted in the lowest tax rate on small businesses in more than 80 years and more take home pay for middle- and low-income workers, joined with unprecedented regulatory relief that saved families thousands of dollars had American families growing their own pockets instead of Washington’s. But in less than a year, Joe Biden undid all of that.

As the Republican Leader of the House Budget Committee and a 7th generation Missourian, I can tell you what our country needs most right now to get back on track is a return to the America First policies of President Trump. I will not stop fighting for rural Missouri, our way of life, and for the millions of working-class families who are suffering as a direct result of the current failed leadership in Washington. As the New Year approaches, you have my promise that I will keep fighting against this radical agenda and for a return to our commonsense values which put you first, not the government.

Originally published in Newsmax

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0