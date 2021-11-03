Biden’s blind eye

In the face of this unprecedented surge of illegal migration, you would expect that the administration would be focusing daily attention on it. But instead, the Biden administration has been MIA. Joe Biden hasn’t been to the southern border as president. His Vice President, Kamala Harris, who he tasked with addressing this problem, has focused little attention on the problem – and according to the Los Angeles Times is concerned about her lack of an “all-star portfolio.” It would be comical if it weren’t so incredibly serious. The Biden administration’s refusal to deal with the border threatens the integrity of our country.

It’s not just their unwillingness to secure our border that makes the Biden Border Crisis so bad. It’s also their policies actively encourage migrants to make the journey, under the mistaken belief they will be granted citizenship and allowed to stay permanently. They included full amnesty – all the way up to citizenship – in their socialist tax and spend bill. They have made clear that they will provide taxpayer-funded benefits to any illegal immigrant who successfully makes it into the country. And just recently, the Wall Street Journal reported the Biden administration is planning to pay $450,000 to illegal immigrants who came here during the Trump administration. Sheer madness.