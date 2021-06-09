Biden’s busted budget

Last Friday afternoon, as Americans were preparing to commemorate Memorial Day weekend, Joe Biden released his long-awaited budget. This is the latest a president has ever submitted a budget in the modern-budget era. Typically, when something is released the Friday afternoon before a three-day weekend, it’s because whoever is releasing it is not proud of whatever it is. In the case of Joe Biden’s budget, I think it’s obvious why they were not proud and to trying to avoid scrutiny.

First and foremost, President Biden’s budget is a slap in the face to American working-class families. The price tag is astonishing even by Joe Biden’s already inflated standards -- a whopping $69 trillion over ten years. Because of the overload of federal spending Joe Biden has already enacted, we are starting to see serious inflation occur, with April inflation reaching the highest level in four decades. By continuing to force feed federal spending into an overheated economy, this budget conveniently ignores the impact that massive government spending will have on increasing the cost of food, gas, medicine, clothing and other essentials. But what’s clear is this administration doesn’t care about the impact its policies have on those who can least afford these price increases – their only concern is allowing Washington to seize greater command and control over the lives and livelihoods of every American citizen.