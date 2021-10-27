Biden’s climate agenda sounding alarms for all americans

Editor’s note: This is part four of a multi-part series surrounding climate policy. Contact Eric Bohl, Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy, to schedule President Hawkins for an interview on this topic.

It seems like every time I wake up and scroll through the headlines, talk of climate change is in the national news. The debate about climate policy has been heating up for several years, but recently it has felt like “carbon” or “climate” are in every sentence coming out of Washington.

If you feel this way too, it’s not your imagination. President Joe Biden announced early on that his administration is taking what he calls an “all-of-government approach” to the “climate crisis.” On January 27, just a week after his inauguration, President Biden signed a sweeping executive order on “tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad.” He also has repeatedly stated that one of the main goals of his multi-trillion-dollar Build Back Better proposal is to bring about unprecedented action to address climate change.