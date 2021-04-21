Biden’s priorities

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once said that a budget is a statement of your party’s values. What does it say about the Democrat majority that in the 800+ days since they came to power they have yet to pass a real budget?

We are nearly three months into this administration. President Biden has found time so far to issue 62 executive orders; sign into law a massive bailout bill that spent $1.9 trillion to reward his friends, donors and allies; and propose a second $2.3 trillion boondoggle that includes a down payment on the largest tax increase in American history. However, until last week, he had failed to fulfill one of the Executive Branch’s most basic responsibilities: to lay out his administration’s budget priorities to Congress.

It took the Biden Administration nearly 70 days, longer than any other Administration in the modern budget era, to produce what is essentially a back-of-the-envelope bookkeeping exercise combined with a series of talking points and a troubling lack of transparency. While Democrats might call it a budget, I will call it what it is: another massive spending package that opens the door for Washington Democrats’ progressive wish list items and Green New Deal policies at the expense of the working class and Main Street America.