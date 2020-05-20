Bids awarded for new health department building

Hunt said the larger building will allow staff the ability to host training and education programs especially cooking and nutrition focuses.

"We are anxious to begin the Chronic Disease Prevention programs with a target of diabetes, heart disease and physical activity," Hunt said. "We will also have space for added public health service growth."

Hunt said the program is a little behind original plans, but the best things are worth the wait. She said they hope to be moved in by the end of 2020.

"Words cannot describe how exciting this project is and how long we have planned our public health capacity for Madison County," Hunt said. "Our Board of Trustees has been the key reason this is happening and was even allowed to be more than a dream."

Hunt said the community has been just as supportive as the board and everyone is anxious to see the goal completed.

"I'd like to thank the citizens of Madison County for having the forethought of public health infrastructure needs for our county and passing the tax increase which is the only reason this is possible," Hunt said. "Also, the First State Community Bank for working with us to have the financing to be able to move forward with this project."