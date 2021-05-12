Big tech. big problems

Did Twitter and the other social media giants flag when the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomenei, called for jihad against Israel? No! Not only was Khomenei not banned – you can still find his tweet active on Twitter’s platform! Did they flag when Colin Kaepernick called for a revolt during last summer’s protests that resulted in over $1 billion in damages? No! How about Kamala Harris raising bail money for protesters arrested after committing crimes? No! That’s because these acts fit their narrative.

Washington Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media are trying to brush this off as a private company making a decision, but these companies are so large and dominant in social media that they have a different level of responsibility.

President Trump is a scapegoat -- the first of many voices silenced because liberal elites don’t agree with our point of view. And we aren’t just seeing this in Big Tech. Woke corporations like Coca-Cola and the MLB have shown they are willing to leverage their might when they don’t agree with the policy goals of certain legislatures across the country. What is next? Are cable companies going to stop airing Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax? How long before cell providers cancel coverage for private citizens they disagree with?

I am ready to fight these Big Tech CEOs and Wall Street elites who want to silence our way of life. I’m proud to fight against this cancel culture and won’t stop until Missourians, conservatives and patriots are guaranteed the same freedoms as all other proud citizens of our great country.

