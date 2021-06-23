 Skip to main content
Birth Announcement
Birth Announcement

BirthAnnouncements

Ryder Jett Davis

Devin and Nicole Davis of Ste. Genevieve would like to announce the birth of their son, Ryder Jett Davis, born at 12:11 a.m., June 18, 2021 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital . He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. He is welcomed by big sister Remi Tinn Davis, 3-1/2. Maternal grandparents are Rick and Jackie Naeger of Ste. Genevieve. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Bernice Davis of Fredericktown. Great grandparents are Leona Naeger of Ste. Genevieve, Dorothy Gegg of Ste. Genevieve, Norma Summers of Ste. Genevieve, and Bonnie Cowling of Marquand.

