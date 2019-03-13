Try 3 months for $3
BirthAnnouncements

Brinnly Rae Henderson

Drew and Faith Henderson of Fredericktown announce the birth of their daughter, Brinnly Rae Henderson at 10:18 a.m. on March 1, 2019 at Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long.

Brinnly was welcomed home by Addilyn Henderson (3 years old). Maternal grandparents are Terre Keasling and Stanley Keasling (deceased) of Patton. Paternal Grandparents are Scott and Tina Henderson of Fredericktown. Great grandparents are Edith and Glenwood Propst of Patton and Viola Jean Babneau of Washington, Indiana.

