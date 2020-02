Ryan and Taylor Wade of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Skylynn Rae Wade, born February 16, 2020 at Parkland Heath Center, in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by big brother Phoenix Preston Wade (2); grandparents Jeanne Huffman of Festus, Craig Huffman of St. Louis and Tearsa Wade of Fredericktown.