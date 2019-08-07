{{featured_button_text}}
Alaina Mai Hornbostel

Chris and Andrea Hornbostel of Fredericktown announce the birth of their daughter, Alaina Mai Hornbostel at 1:58 p.m., on August 1, 2019 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bruce Brewington and Diana Brewington of Fredericktown. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Kelly Hornbostel of Fredericktown. Great-grandparents are Harold and Shirley Aslinger of Patton, Janice Brewington of Fredericktown and Shirley Davis of St. Louis.

