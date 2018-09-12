Subscribe for 17¢ / day
BirthAnnouncements
Buy Now

Norah Gene Stephens

Derrick and Alisha Stephens would like to announce the birth of their daughter Norah Gene Stephens.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

She was born 4:56 p.m. August 15, 2018 at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 19-1/4 inches long.

Nora Gene is welcomed by grandparents Jon and Anna Stewart, Toni Jean Stephens and great grandma Judy Stephens.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments