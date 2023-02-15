Levi David McKibben

Tyler and Cristen McKibben of Fredericktown, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Levi David McKibben. Levi was born at 2:51 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at the St. Francis Medical Center’s Family Birth Place.

He weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Levi is welcomed home by his brothers Oliver and Rowan McKibben, maternal grandparents David and Charlet Pense of Fredericktown, paternal grandparents Gary and Debby McKibben of Anna, Illinois, and great-grandmothers Evelyn Francis of Fredericktown and LouDean Simmons of Golconda, Illinois.

Levi was named after his late great-grandfather, Charles Levi Francis and his grandfather, David Pense.