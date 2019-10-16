{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Brantley William Sutton

Travis Sutton and Tanya Crowell would like to announce the birth of their son, Brantley William Sutton, born September 22, 2019 at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau, at 5:55 p.m.

He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long. He is welcomed by grandparents Mark Crowell of Billings, MT, Beth Crowell of Great Fall, MT, and Bridget Sutton and Richie Sutton of Fredericktown.

