{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

William Allen Langston Tesnow "Walt"

Kyndra Williams and Max Tesnow of Fredericktown announce the birth of their son, William Allen Langston Tesnow "Walt" at 6:54 p.m., June 12, 2019 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and was 22 inches long. Walt was welcomed home by Castyn Flaherty, age 7, Hazel Williams, age 3 and Declan Tesnow, age 2. Maternal grandparents are Kari Hinkle of Fredericktown and Patrick Mooney of Farmington. Walt has many great grandparents.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments