{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Conrad Webb Nickelson

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Ethan and Chelsey Nickelson of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their son, Conrad Webb Nickelson at 12:51, on Sept. 24, 2019 at Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Chad and Christine Barton of Arcadia. Paternal grandparents are Larry Nickelson and Beverly Stephens of Fredericktown.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments