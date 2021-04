Richard and Aryan Abeln of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Ariel Renae Abeln, born April 13, 2021 at Mercy Jefferson. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by sibling Robyn Abeln. Maternal grandmother is Christina Bourgious. Paternal grandparents are Rick and Dana Abeln.