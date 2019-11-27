{{featured_button_text}}

Miranda Slinkard and Craig Slinkard Jr. of Fredericktown wish to announce the birth of their daughter Veda Lynne Slinkard, who was born at 7:35 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. 

Veda weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 20 and 1/4 inches.

She was welcomed home by brother Craig Slinkard, 3.

Maternal grandparents are Cindy Pyles and Jim McCarver of Fredericktown. Paternal grandparents are Craig Slinkard Sr. and Vicki Slinkard of Fredericktown.

