Alex and Tori Cook, of Marquand, would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Isla Kamille Cook, born October 14, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 18 inches long. She is welcomed by Indie.

