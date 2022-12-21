 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth Announcement

Harper Ann Hornbostel

Chris and Andrea Hornbostel of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Ann Hornbostel at 12:41 p.m., December 15, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. Harper was welcomed by sister Alaina Mai Hornbostel (3). Maternal grandparents are Diana Brewington of Fredericktown and Bruce and Barb Brewington of McEwen, TN. Paternal grandparents are Chris Hornbostel and the late Kelly Hornbostel of Fredericktown. Great-grandparents are the late Harold and Shirley Aslinger of Patton, Janice Brewington of Fredericktown and Shirley Dans of St. Louis.

