Adaline Elizabeth Schmitt

Zachary and Samantha Schmitt would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Adaline Elizabeth Schmitt, born December 13, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was 18.75 inches long. She is welcomed by sibling Logan Schmitt. Paternal grandparents are Grandpa David Hawkins and Great Grandma Deloris Hawkins. Maternal grandparents are Grandma Kitty (Katherine) Rolens and Grandpa Terry Snow Jr.

