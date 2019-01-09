Try 1 month for 99¢
BirthAnnouncements
Oaklynn Ivy Vernon

Eric and Sarah Vernon would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Oaklynn Ivy Vernon, born December 27, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. Oaklynn is welcomed by siblings Bentley Graham and Karter Vernon. Grandparents are Christy and Mickey Yount and Shelly Nalley.

