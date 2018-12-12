Try 1 month for 99¢
Amelia Rose Matlock

Zachariah and Heather Matlock would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia Rose Matlock, born November 28, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long. She is welcomed by siblings Gennifer and Owen Matlock. Grandparents are John and Brenda Allgier and Ed and Laura Matlock. Great Grandparents are Jim and Shirley Miller.

