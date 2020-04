MaKenna Marie Menteer of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of her son, Reid Michael Menteer, born March 30, 2020 at 3:12 p.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. He is welcomed by grandparents Alletta and Don Wasson and Rick Menteer of Fredericktown.