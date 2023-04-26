Kevin and Sadie Cloninger of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their daughter, Anna Kate Cloninger at 9:44 a.m., on April 17, 2023 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. Anna was welcomed home by Noah (age 1). Maternal grandparent is Jolene McDonald of Moorhead, Iowa. Paternal grandparents are Velina Cloninger and Scott Cloninger of Fredericktown. Great-grandparents are Alion and Katherine Graddy of Fredericktown.